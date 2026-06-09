HASC Wants Info On Army’s Plans To Pursue Autonomous Aerial Delivery, Surface Vessels For Logistics

The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) added several measures to its version of the next defense policy bill seeking more details from the Army on efforts to develop future logistics capabilities, to include unmanned aerial cargo delivery platforms and autonomous surface vessels. HASC’s push for more insight into the Army’s logistics technology development efforts also included adopting an amendment to its fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that requires a report on development priorities borne out of the…