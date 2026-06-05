Bullfrog Counter-Drone Developer Allen Control Systems Raises $200 Million

Allen Control Systems (ACS) on Friday said it has raised $200 million to scale production of its Bullfrog autonomous weapon station that can be integrated with different weapons—including the M240 machine gun—to defeat close-in drone threats. The Series B raise was led by Smash Capital and values ACS at $2.2 billion. The Austin, Texas-based company said it has received contracts from the Defense Department’s Joint Interagency Task Force-401 and allied military customers, adding that Bullfrog is deployed with the Army…