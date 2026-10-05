U.S. State Department Green Lights More Than $2.2 Billion in Weapons to UAE, Egypt, and Kuwait

The U.S. State Department has approved more than $2.2 billion in arms sales to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt, and Kuwait. UAE requested more than $1 billion for guidance sections for 10,000 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System-II kits by BAE Systems for air-to-air and air-to-ground strikes using precision-guided Hydra 70 mm rockets by General Dynamics [GD]. Also included in the sale would be Mk-152 high explosive warheads; MK66 rocket motors; proximity fuzes; WTU-1/B practice warheads; inert MK66 rocket motors;…