Sign In
Search
Army

U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence Wants Recon Drones With Multiple Sensors

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
SHARE:
U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence Wants Recon Drones With Multiple Sensors
Pictured is Army Maj. Gen. Cain Baker, the commander of the Army Aviation Center of Excellence, during a panel discussion on manned-unmanned teaming at the Association of the U.S. Army conference on Wednesday.

In decades past, the U.S. Army would use “pink teams” and “heavy weapons teams” in which Boeing [BA] AH-64 Apaches served as a shield for Bell [TXT] OH-58D Kiowa Warrior scout helicopters. The Army then moved to RQ-7 Shadow drones as reconnaissance stand-ins when the service retired the OH-58D in 2017.

In future manned-unmanned teaming, the Army wants to field en masse drones that have multiple sensors on them.

“When we lost the 58Ds, we put in Shadows–a great platform, but that did not drive the integration and interoperability we need to go out and fight,” Army Maj. Gen. Cain Baker, the commander of the Army Aviation Center of Excellence (COE) at Fort Rucker, Alabama said during a Wednesday panel discussion at the Association of the U.S. Army conference in Washington, D.C.  “As we look at the manned-unmanned aspect of that, we need systems that we can deploy in mass and have multiple sensors–not just RF [radio frequency] and EO/IR [electro-optical/infrared].”

“We need collaborative behaviors that we’re able to operate with those systems out in front of us so we know how how they’re going to react, and we can use that to fight with our manned assets,” he said. “We’ve got to have network capability out to the tactical edge.”

The Army has said that it wants replacements for Textron‘s [TXT] RQ-7 Shadow in the Group 3 unmanned aircraft system (UAS) category and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.‘s MQ-1C Gray Eagle drones in UAS Group 4 for Army division and corps-level reconnaissance (Defense Daily, Aug. 12, 2025).

“At the end of the day, there’s an interdependence we have to have between those [replacement drone systems] and our manned platforms,” Baker said.

Acting Army Chief of Staff Gen. Christopher LaNeve designated Fort Rucker as the UAS Autonomy Center of Excellence (Defense Daily, Oct. 13).

“I tell people I will feel complete as the COE commander when I walk outside of Fort Rucker, and I see a Group 3 UAS leading out to the training area with an Apache or a Black Hawk,” Baker said on Tuesday.

For all echelons, the Army wants information exchange among drones and manned platforms. Having multiple iPads on helicopters leads to information overload for pilots and is not the right path, Baker said.

“We’re putting stuff in the cockpit today–a lot of generating stuff,” he said. “This is not where we need to have our pilots–multiple iPads, multiple data [feeds] coming in. The radios are increasing…This speaks to the collaborative behaviors we’ve got to have on these platforms. When they’re out operating as teams, they’re talking together, sharing multiple sensor information, they know how to maneuver around a threat when they see a threat without having to go back to a cockpit on every single spot report. On a ‘pink team,’ that 58D crew in front of me was not calling me every two seconds. It knew how to maneuver. It knew the PRI [primary radio frequency] I needed to accomplish my task. Those are the behaviors we’re putting on platforms today. We’ve experimented with them. We have tested them.”

 

Recommended

Advanced / Transformational Technology

BAE Systems Unveils Prototype High Power Microwave System For Killing Drone Swarms

Army

Lozano: Army Giving Industry Another Shot To Offer IFPC Inc. 2 Second Interceptor, NGSRI Solutions

Air Force

York Space Systems to Support Space Force’s SDN

Army

Lockheed Official Says New PAC-3 ACE ‘Could Be’ Solution For Army’s Low-Cost Interceptor

Trending

GM Defense Unveils New UGV, Aims To Have Tech Demonstrator Ready By June 2027
RTX Unveils New Rocket Motor-Powered Variant Of Coyote Drone Interceptor
Sikorsky Developing ‘Black Hawk Next’ As A Follow-On to UH-60M
GD To Deliver All XM30 Prototypes By Late November, Tracks Downselect Decision In Spring 2027
Space Force Successfully Launches Northrop Grumman’s First Plane Of Transport Layer Satellites

Congress Updates

Budget

Hegseth Pushes For Reconciliation With At Least $350 Billion For Defense ‘Regardless’ Of Midterms Outcome

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday the Trump administration plans to continue its push for at least $350 billion in defense funds via the reconciliation process “regardless of what happens […]

Congress

Bipartisan Push in Senate to Hasten Export of 155 mm, GMLRS, HIMARS for Ukraine

A small, bipartisan group of senators is backing the Fast Tracking European Investment in Ukraine’s Defense Act, S. 5175, to hasten the export of allied buys of U.S. munitions for […]

Congress

Rep. Himes Signals Increased Contractor Oversight, if Democrats Win House

Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, plans to increase the committee’s contractor oversight if the Democrats win control of the House […]

Congress

CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year

A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael Harrison – SANS Institute

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume