After FTUAS Cut, Army Looks To Field Brigade UAS In FY ‘26 To Replace Shadow Drones

After cancelling the Future Tactical UAS (FTUAS) program, the Army plans to begin procuring initial brigade-level unmanned aircraft system (UAS) capabilities in fiscal year 2026 to address its requirement to field a Shadow drone replacement. Col. Nick Ryan, director of the Army Capability Manager for Unmanned Aircraft Systems, told reporters on Tuesday that both Textron Systems [TXT] and Griffon Aerospace, the two competitors for the axed FTUAS effort, were invited to compete for the brigade UAS directed requirement opportunity. “The…