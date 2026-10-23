Special Operations Command Awards Small Contracts For Kinetic Drones

U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) recently awarded contracts to six companies to further mature their solutions for small, first person view attritable kinetic drones for use by tactical units. Awards were made to DFA Systems, $2.3 million, EchoMAV Technologies, $1 million, ModalAI, $1.7 million, Neros, $3.1 million, Vector, $111,640, and XTEND AI Robotics [XTND], $497,748, for Phase III of the Modular Kinetic Lethal Drone (MKLD) program, SOCOM told Defense Daily last week. XTEND in late September announced it had been…