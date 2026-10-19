Four Democratic Senators Ask SpaceX for Answers on Starshield Restrictions

Four Senate Democrats are seeking insights from SpaceX [SPCX] on the degradation of the company's military Starshield system for Ukraine. On Oct. 14, Ukrainian officials reported a lack of access to Starshield and its commercial counterpart, Starlink, for host systems traveling more than 100 miles per hour. Ukraine has had particular need for such systems in the effort to counter the advent of Russian jet-powered one way attack drones, such as the Geran-4 and Geran-5. "This [speed] restriction was particularly…
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Congress Updates
Hegseth Pushes For Reconciliation With At Least $350 Billion For Defense ‘Regardless’ Of Midterms Outcome
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday the Trump administration plans to continue its push for at least $350 billion in defense funds via the reconciliation process “regardless of what happens […]
Bipartisan Push in Senate to Hasten Export of 155 mm, GMLRS, HIMARS for Ukraine
A small, bipartisan group of senators is backing the Fast Tracking European Investment in Ukraine’s Defense Act, S. 5175, to hasten the export of allied buys of U.S. munitions for […]
Rep. Himes Signals Increased Contractor Oversight, if Democrats Win House
Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, plans to increase the committee’s contractor oversight if the Democrats win control of the House […]
CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year
A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
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