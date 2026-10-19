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Four Democratic Senators Ask SpaceX for Answers on Starshield Restrictions

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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Four Democratic Senators Ask SpaceX for Answers on Starshield Restrictions
3D render of planet Earth viewed from space, with night lights in Europe and sun rising over Asia. Blue hue treatment. Elements from NASA (https://eoimages.gsfc.nasa.gov/images/imagerecords/57000/57752/land_shallow_topo_2048.jpg)

Four Senate Democrats are seeking insights from SpaceX [SPCX] on the degradation of the company's military Starshield system for Ukraine. On Oct. 14, Ukrainian officials reported a lack of access to Starshield and its commercial counterpart, Starlink, for host systems traveling more than 100 miles per hour. Ukraine has had particular need for such systems in the effort to counter the advent of Russian jet-powered one way attack drones, such as the Geran-4 and Geran-5. "This [speed] restriction was particularly…

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