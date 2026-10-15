Lockheed Martin, Ukrainian Air Force Discuss F-16 Upgrades

On Sept. 29, Ukrainian Air Force Lt. Gen. Anatoliy Kryvonozhko and representatives from Lockheed Martin [LMT] discussed upgrades for Ukraine's several dozen, older F-16s and a possible buy of the company's Block 70/72 Viper, the newest version of the fighter. In August last year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Kryvonozhko commander of the Ukrainian Air Force. Among those meeting with the Ukrainian military on Sept. 29 was Conor McGuire, the head of business development for Lockheed Martin's Integrated Fighter Group,…
Recommended
Trending
Congress Updates
Hegseth Pushes For Reconciliation With At Least $350 Billion For Defense ‘Regardless’ Of Midterms Outcome
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday the Trump administration plans to continue its push for at least $350 billion in defense funds via the reconciliation process “regardless of what happens […]
Bipartisan Push in Senate to Hasten Export of 155 mm, GMLRS, HIMARS for Ukraine
A small, bipartisan group of senators is backing the Fast Tracking European Investment in Ukraine’s Defense Act, S. 5175, to hasten the export of allied buys of U.S. munitions for […]
Rep. Himes Signals Increased Contractor Oversight, if Democrats Win House
Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, plans to increase the committee’s contractor oversight if the Democrats win control of the House […]
CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year
A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]