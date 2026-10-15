Lockheed Martin, Ukrainian Air Force Discuss F-16 Upgrades

On Sept. 29, Ukrainian Air Force Lt. Gen. Anatoliy Kryvonozhko and representatives from Lockheed Martin [LMT] discussed upgrades for Ukraine's several dozen, older F-16s and a possible buy of the company's Block 70/72 Viper, the newest version of the fighter. In August last year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Kryvonozhko commander of the Ukrainian Air Force. Among those meeting with the Ukrainian military on Sept. 29 was Conor McGuire, the head of business development for Lockheed Martin's Integrated Fighter Group,…