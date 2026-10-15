Sign In
Search
International

Lockheed Martin, Ukrainian Air Force Discuss F-16 Upgrades

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
SHARE:
Lockheed Martin, Ukrainian Air Force Discuss F-16 Upgrades
Pictured is a Ukrainian Air Force photo of a Sept. 29 meeting with Lockheed Martin representatives on Ukraine's F-16s.

On Sept. 29, Ukrainian Air Force Lt. Gen. Anatoliy Kryvonozhko and representatives from Lockheed Martin [LMT] discussed upgrades for Ukraine's several dozen, older F-16s and a possible buy of the company's Block 70/72 Viper, the newest version of the fighter. In August last year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Kryvonozhko commander of the Ukrainian Air Force. Among those meeting with the Ukrainian military on Sept. 29 was Conor McGuire, the head of business development for Lockheed Martin's Integrated Fighter Group,…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Army

Official: Army Awarding CAML Medium Platform Soon, Plans CAML Light Effort With Australia

Army

NORTHCOM’s JTF-Gold Helping Set Up Defensive Cyber for Golden Dome

Army

Lozano Wants To Have ‘Multiple’ Solutions In Production For Army’s New Munitions Programs

International

Taiwan Signs Agreement To Co-Produce MARTAC Devil Ray T24 USVs

Trending

BAE Systems Unveils Prototype High Power Microwave System For Killing Drone Swarms
RTX Unveils New Rocket Motor-Powered Variant Of Coyote Drone Interceptor
Sikorsky Developing ‘Black Hawk Next’ As A Follow-On to UH-60M
GD To Deliver All XM30 Prototypes By Late November, Tracks Downselect Decision In Spring 2027
Space Force Successfully Launches Northrop Grumman’s First Plane Of Transport Layer Satellites

Congress Updates

Budget

Hegseth Pushes For Reconciliation With At Least $350 Billion For Defense ‘Regardless’ Of Midterms Outcome

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday the Trump administration plans to continue its push for at least $350 billion in defense funds via the reconciliation process “regardless of what happens […]

Congress

Bipartisan Push in Senate to Hasten Export of 155 mm, GMLRS, HIMARS for Ukraine

A small, bipartisan group of senators is backing the Fast Tracking European Investment in Ukraine’s Defense Act, S. 5175, to hasten the export of allied buys of U.S. munitions for […]

Congress

Rep. Himes Signals Increased Contractor Oversight, if Democrats Win House

Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, plans to increase the committee’s contractor oversight if the Democrats win control of the House […]

Congress

CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year

A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael Harrison – SANS Institute

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume