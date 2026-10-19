Scale Top Modernization Priority for SPACECENT, As Commander Says He Talks Daily With CENTCOM Commander

The U.S. Space Forces Central (SPACECENT) commander and Adm. Brad Cooper, the head of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), speak several times a day, a pace heightened by the nearly 10-month conflict in Iran, the head of SPACECENT and the Combined Forces Space Component Commander said on Monday. "Multiple times a day we're chatting, talking about things, especially with it being so busy," Brig. Gen. Todd Benson told a Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies virtual forum. "He [Cooper] pulls the whole…