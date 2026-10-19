Scale Top Modernization Priority for SPACECENT, As Commander Says He Talks Daily With CENTCOM Commander

The U.S. Space Forces Central (SPACECENT) commander and Adm. Brad Cooper, the head of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), speak several times a day, a pace heightened by the nearly 10-month conflict in Iran, the head of SPACECENT and the Combined Forces Space Component Commander said on Monday. "Multiple times a day we're chatting, talking about things, especially with it being so busy," Brig. Gen. Todd Benson told a Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies virtual forum. "He [Cooper] pulls the whole…
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Congress Updates
Hegseth Pushes For Reconciliation With At Least $350 Billion For Defense ‘Regardless’ Of Midterms Outcome
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday the Trump administration plans to continue its push for at least $350 billion in defense funds via the reconciliation process “regardless of what happens […]
Bipartisan Push in Senate to Hasten Export of 155 mm, GMLRS, HIMARS for Ukraine
A small, bipartisan group of senators is backing the Fast Tracking European Investment in Ukraine’s Defense Act, S. 5175, to hasten the export of allied buys of U.S. munitions for […]
Rep. Himes Signals Increased Contractor Oversight, if Democrats Win House
Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, plans to increase the committee’s contractor oversight if the Democrats win control of the House […]
CBO Estimates Loss of One-Half to Two-Thirds of U.S. Missile Interceptors Since June Last Year
A new Congressional Budget Office report estimates the cost of the Iran war through Aug. 1 as $38 billion and says that the U.S. has likely depleted between one-half and […]
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