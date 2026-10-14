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BAE Systems Unveils Prototype High Power Microwave System For Killing Drone Swarms

Cal Biesecker By
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BAE Systems Unveils Prototype High Power Microwave System For Killing Drone Swarms
BAE Systems' high-power microwave counter-drone system. Photo: BAE Systems

BAE Systems this week introduced a high-power microwave (HPM) system designed to defeat swarms of small drones that it has been developing and testing for four years under a contract with an undisclosed Pentagon customer and is ready for operational testing in a theater command, a company official said.

BAE’s HPM, a large array designed to knock down Groups 1 and 2 drones, has been hardware ready for two years and undergone testing at military ranges against drones and has generated “really good results” in terms of performance versus existing HPM systems, range and frequencies to cover threats as they evolve, Chris Laski, director of business development for weapon systems at the company’s Combat Mission Systems business, told Defense Daily on Wednesday.

BAE showcased its HPM system at the Association of the U.S. Army’s annual conference in Washington, D.C., including the power management system. The company said its directed energy system is made with more than 99 percent commercial-off-the-shelf components.

Laski said BAE’s HPM system can also defeat fiber optic-linked drones that have been widely used by both sides in Ukraine’s war against Russia. Epirus, which has three first generation prototype HPM systems operating in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, has also demonstrated its ability to defeat fiber optic-controlled drones.

BAE’s HPM system is modular and scalable and could be integrated for use on Navy ships, trailers and fixed-site defenses. The company has one prototype currently.

BAE is self-funding some critical technology efforts of the development effort to mature and prepare the system for production, Laski said. Those investments include areas to weaponize the HPM system so that it can be integrated and operated as part of large battlefield command system, he said.

The demand signal for the technology is “now,” Laski said. If a combatant commander wanted the HPM system, BAE’s prototype is ready to go, he said.

As for building additional prototypes, Laski said he didn’t want to get ahead of customers’ decisions. There will be more to come, he said.

Previously, BAE was under contract with the Air Force Research Laboratory for an HPM development effort called Tactical High-power Operational Responder, or THOR. The new system is a “unique design separate from” THOR, Laski said.

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