USAF Examining KC-46A Software Integration Effort

The U.S. Air Force may undertake a KC-46A Software Integration Sustainment & Support (K-SWISS) effort for the Boeing [BA] refueling aircraft. The effort would involve the KC-46A Systems Integration Laboratory (SIL), a high-fidelity testing center for the aircraft's software, avionics, and hardware at Tinker AFB, Okla. "Under the original Interim Contracted Support contract (FA8625-11-C-6600), which concluded its period of performance (PoP) in June 2022, [no] requirements nor provisions were established for stand-alone software maintenance," Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's…