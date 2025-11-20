U.S. Space Force 15-Year Plan To Come Out By Early 2026, Saltzman Says

The U.S. Space Force is looking to publish its 15-year plan between now and early next year, according to Chief of Space Operations Gen. B. Chance Saltzman. "I want to publish Objective Force 2025 before the end of the calendar year," he told a Center for Strategic and International Studies forum on Thursday. "That's the task I've given the staff. Of course, they immediately pushed back, 'We can't possibly do that.' I think they can. I think the bulk of…