FAMM More Than Two-Thirds Of Munitions Buy In Air Force FYDP

The Family of Affordable Mass Missiles (FAMM) represents more than two-thirds of the more than 39,000 munitions in the Air Force's future years defense plan (FYDP). At a Thursday Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the Department of the Air Force budget, Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) asked Air Force Secretary Troy Meink how the fiscal 2027 budget request would help the Air Force scale up munitions production. "I think by the end of the FYDP, the total procurement is on…