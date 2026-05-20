U.S. Special Operations Command Budget For OA-1K Drops From 62 To 53 Planes

U.S. Special Operations Command's (USSOCOM) fiscal 2027 future years defense plan (FYDP) said that the budget for the OA-1K Skyraider II Armed Overwatch aircraft has fallen from 62 to 53 aircraft, but an Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) official said last week that the program of record for the aircraft is still 75 aircraft. The fiscal 2027 USSOCOM budget request has nearly $60 million for two OA-1Ks, and 45 aircraft have received funding through fiscal 2026. "The [fiscal 2027…
Recommended
Amca Raises $300 Million To Bolster Aerospace And Defense Supply Chain
Trending
Congress Updates
Army Relooking At Its ‘Whole Aviation Transformation’ Plan, Acting Chief Tells Lawmakers
The Army is relooking at its “whole aviation transformation initiative,” the service’s acting chief of staff told lawmakers on Tuesday, to include its approach for future procurement of “enduring” platforms. […]
Lawmakers Request DoD Briefing On Army’s Planned Cuts To Aviation Procurement
A bipartisan group of House lawmakers has sent a letter asking the Pentagon for a briefing on the potential industrial base impacts as a result of the Army’s planned cuts […]
CENTCOM Looking To Lessons Learned From Use Of LUCAS Drones
U.S Central Command (CENTCOM) is looking to lessons learned from its use of Low-cost Unmanned Combat Attack System (LUCAS) drones by Phoenix-based SpektreWorks, according to CENTCOM head Adm. Brad Cooper. […]
Hegseth Says DoD Open To Reviewing Army’s Planned Cuts To Legacy Helicopter Procurement
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has told lawmakers the Pentagon is open to reviewing the Army’s planned procurement cuts to its legacy manned aviation fleet. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), ranking member […]