U.S. Special Operations Command Budget For OA-1K Drops From 62 To 53 Planes

U.S. Special Operations Command's (USSOCOM) fiscal 2027 future years defense plan (FYDP) said that the budget for the OA-1K Skyraider II Armed Overwatch aircraft has fallen from 62 to 53 aircraft, but an Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) official said last week that the program of record for the aircraft is still 75 aircraft. The fiscal 2027 USSOCOM budget request has nearly $60 million for two OA-1Ks, and 45 aircraft have received funding through fiscal 2026. "The [fiscal 2027…