Northrop Grumman’s Mission Robotic Vehicle May Launch This Summer

DULLES-Va.--Northrop Grumman's [NOC] Mission Robotic Vehicle (MRV) is to launch this summer on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, as the U.S. Space Force looks to refueling, maneuver, and repair and upgrades--all on orbit--as part of the service's future mission. Northrop Grumman officials, as well as one from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and one from the Naval Research Laboratory, briefed reporters on Tuesday here at the company's satellite manufacturing plant. The MRV will be the first robotic service…
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Army Relooking At Its ‘Whole Aviation Transformation’ Plan, Acting Chief Tells Lawmakers
The Army is relooking at its “whole aviation transformation initiative,” the service’s acting chief of staff told lawmakers on Tuesday, to include its approach for future procurement of “enduring” platforms. […]
Lawmakers Request DoD Briefing On Army’s Planned Cuts To Aviation Procurement
A bipartisan group of House lawmakers has sent a letter asking the Pentagon for a briefing on the potential industrial base impacts as a result of the Army’s planned cuts […]
CENTCOM Looking To Lessons Learned From Use Of LUCAS Drones
U.S Central Command (CENTCOM) is looking to lessons learned from its use of Low-cost Unmanned Combat Attack System (LUCAS) drones by Phoenix-based SpektreWorks, according to CENTCOM head Adm. Brad Cooper. […]
Hegseth Says DoD Open To Reviewing Army’s Planned Cuts To Legacy Helicopter Procurement
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has told lawmakers the Pentagon is open to reviewing the Army’s planned procurement cuts to its legacy manned aviation fleet. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), ranking member […]
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