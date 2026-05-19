Shield AI’s AI Pilot Software Selected To Provide Collaborative Autonomy To LUCAS Drones

Shield AI on Tuesday said the Defense Department has picked the company’s Hivemind artificial intelligence software to pilot Low-Cost Uncrewed Combat Aircraft System (LUCAS) one-way attack drones and allow them to collaborate. An operational demonstration is planned this fall where a single operator will control a swarm of the AI-enabled LUCAS drones. LUCAS is a DoD program of record. SpektreWorks makes the drone. The one-way attack system made its combat debut at the outset of Operation Epic Fury in February…
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Army Relooking At Its ‘Whole Aviation Transformation’ Plan, Acting Chief Tells Lawmakers
The Army is relooking at its “whole aviation transformation initiative,” the service’s acting chief of staff told lawmakers on Tuesday, to include its approach for future procurement of “enduring” platforms. […]
Lawmakers Request DoD Briefing On Army’s Planned Cuts To Aviation Procurement
A bipartisan group of House lawmakers has sent a letter asking the Pentagon for a briefing on the potential industrial base impacts as a result of the Army’s planned cuts […]
CENTCOM Looking To Lessons Learned From Use Of LUCAS Drones
U.S Central Command (CENTCOM) is looking to lessons learned from its use of Low-cost Unmanned Combat Attack System (LUCAS) drones by Phoenix-based SpektreWorks, according to CENTCOM head Adm. Brad Cooper. […]
Hegseth Says DoD Open To Reviewing Army’s Planned Cuts To Legacy Helicopter Procurement
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has told lawmakers the Pentagon is open to reviewing the Army’s planned procurement cuts to its legacy manned aviation fleet. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), ranking member […]
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