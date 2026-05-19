Shield AI’s AI Pilot Software Selected To Provide Collaborative Autonomy To LUCAS Drones

Shield AI on Tuesday said the Defense Department has picked the company’s Hivemind artificial intelligence software to pilot Low-Cost Uncrewed Combat Aircraft System (LUCAS) one-way attack drones and allow them to collaborate. An operational demonstration is planned this fall where a single operator will control a swarm of the AI-enabled LUCAS drones. LUCAS is a DoD program of record. SpektreWorks makes the drone. The one-way attack system made its combat debut at the outset of Operation Epic Fury in February…