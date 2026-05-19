Data Center Startup Armada Raises $230 Million; Partners With Johnson Controls On Manufacturing

Armada, a developer and manufacturer of modular, relocatable data centers has raised $230 million in a new funding round to boost production capacity to meet demand and strengthen its balance sheet. The oversubscribed Series B ground was co-led by Overmatch, BlackRock and 8090 Industries, and includes participation from Johnson Controls [JCI], which has entered a framework agreement with Armada for data center production and the establishment of a dedicated factor in Arizona, the San Francisco-based startup said on Tuesday. The…