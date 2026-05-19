Data Center Startup Armada Raises $230 Million; Partners With Johnson Controls On Manufacturing

Armada, a developer and manufacturer of modular, relocatable data centers has raised $230 million in a new funding round to boost production capacity to meet demand and strengthen its balance sheet. The oversubscribed Series B ground was co-led by Overmatch, BlackRock and 8090 Industries, and includes participation from Johnson Controls [JCI], which has entered a framework agreement with Armada for data center production and the establishment of a dedicated factor in Arizona, the San Francisco-based startup said on Tuesday. The…
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Congress Updates
Lawmakers Request DoD Briefing On Army’s Planned Cuts To Aviation Procurement
A bipartisan group of House lawmakers has sent a letter asking the Pentagon for a briefing on the potential industrial base impacts as a result of the Army’s planned cuts […]
CENTCOM Looking To Lessons Learned From Use Of LUCAS Drones
U.S Central Command (CENTCOM) is looking to lessons learned from its use of Low-cost Unmanned Combat Attack System (LUCAS) drones by Phoenix-based SpektreWorks, according to CENTCOM head Adm. Brad Cooper. […]
Hegseth Says DoD Open To Reviewing Army’s Planned Cuts To Legacy Helicopter Procurement
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has told lawmakers the Pentagon is open to reviewing the Army’s planned procurement cuts to its legacy manned aviation fleet. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), ranking member […]
Appropriators Press For Details On Iran War Costs; DoD’s $29B Estimate Doesn’t Include Base Damage
The Pentagon estimates the U.S.’ ongoing conflict with Iran has now cost at least $29 billion, while a lead official noted the updated figure does not factor in damage to […]
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