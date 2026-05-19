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MQ-25 Okayed For Production With Milestone C Approval

Rich Abott By
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MQ-25 Okayed For Production With Milestone C Approval
The Navy’s MQ-25A Stingray first carrier-based unmanned tanker takes its first flight on April 25, 2026 at Boeing’s facility at MidAmerica Airport in Mascoutah, Ill. The MQ-25 is the Navy’s first operational carrier-based unmanned aircraft. (Photo: Boeing)

The Navy on Tuesday announced the Boeing [BA] MQ-25A Stingray carrier-based unmanned tanker aircraft officially received its Milestone C approval, setting it up for Low-Rate Initial Production (LRIP) later this year. The service said the next step for the program is a planned summer LRIP Lot 1 contract for three aircraft and priced options for Lot 2 for three more aircraft and Lot 3 for another five aircraft. The Navy also plans to perform a non-flying risk reduction event with…

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