MQ-25 Okayed For Production With Milestone C Approval

The Navy on Tuesday announced the Boeing [BA] MQ-25A Stingray carrier-based unmanned tanker aircraft officially received its Milestone C approval, setting it up for Low-Rate Initial Production (LRIP) later this year. The service said the next step for the program is a planned summer LRIP Lot 1 contract for three aircraft and priced options for Lot 2 for three more aircraft and Lot 3 for another five aircraft. The Navy also plans to perform a non-flying risk reduction event with…