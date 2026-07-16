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Navy Exploring More Carrier-Based Unmanned Aircraft In Air Wing of the Future

Rich Abott By
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Navy Exploring More Carrier-Based Unmanned Aircraft In Air Wing of the Future
The MQ-25 Stingray test asset, T-1, conducts deck handling maneuvers on Dec. 12, 2021 while underway aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77), the first testing of the MQ-25 model at sea. (Photo: U.S. Navy)

The Navy is conducting market research to find potential industry sources that can design, develop and field new unmanned carrier-based aircraft for the future carrier air wing. According to a July 14 Request for Information (RFI) notice, the Navy is seeking more unmanned carrier-based aircraft beyond the existing MQ-25A unmanned tanker and Collaborative Combat Aircraft programs for the Air Wing of the Future (AWOTF) Family of Systems (FoS) strategy aligned with the Golden Fleet initiative. The Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE)…

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