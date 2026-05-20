Amca Raises $300 Million To Bolster Aerospace And Defense Supply Chain

Amca, a startup founded 18 months ago to accelerate product development, qualification and delivery, and strengthen the aerospace and defense supply chain, has raised $300 million in a new funding round to expand use of its technology platform, acquire and build new factories, and deliver the products it is manufacturing faster, the company said on Wednesday. The Series B round was led by Caffeinated Capital, which also led Amca’s $76 million Series A round a year ago. Since its founding,…