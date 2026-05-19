Sign In
Search
Navy/USMC

CNO Details New Ohio SSBN Extension Strategy

Rich Abott By
SHARE:
CNO Details New Ohio SSBN Extension Strategy
Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Louisiana (SSBN 743). (Photo: U.S. Navy)

The Navy’s top officer Tuesday outlined updates in the service’s strategy to extend the service life of several nuclear-armed Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs) that could result in quicker turnarounds as they look to make up for delays in the new Columbia-class boats. “We were looking at a number between four and five of these PIRAs, as we call them, these Post-Inactivation, Restricted Availabilities. And now the plans changed a bit, and we're going to do one for sure, and…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Navy/USMC

MQ-25 Okayed For Production With Milestone C Approval

Pentagon

Sandhoo Named SDA Director, PAE For Missile Warning And Tracking

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Shield AI’s AI Pilot Software Selected To Provide Collaborative Autonomy To LUCAS Drones

Homeland Security

Coast Guard Plans R&D Effort With Lockheed Martin To Assess HPMs To Stop Small Boats

Trending

Defense Watch: F-35 News, Big GD Sub Award, E-7 Reversal, UxS News
Pentagon Signs Framework Deals To Rapidly Buy Low-Cost Cruise Missiles, New Hypersonic Weapon
Addition Of Production Lines For F-15EX Eyed By USAF, MQ-9 Follow-On In Works
Army Awards Leidos $2.7 Billion To Accelerate Hypersonic Work
Defense Watch: FORGE, Cloud Contract, Another Super Hornet Lost, AFC/TRADOC Merger Name, TOC-L Protest

Congress Updates

Army

Army Relooking At Its ‘Whole Aviation Transformation’ Plan, Acting Chief Tells Lawmakers

The Army is relooking at its “whole aviation transformation initiative,” the service’s acting chief of staff told lawmakers on Tuesday, to include its approach for future procurement of “enduring” platforms. […]

Army

Lawmakers Request DoD Briefing On Army’s Planned Cuts To Aviation Procurement

A bipartisan group of House lawmakers has sent a letter asking the Pentagon for a briefing on the potential industrial base impacts as a result of the Army’s planned cuts […]

Congress

CENTCOM Looking To Lessons Learned From Use Of LUCAS Drones

U.S Central Command (CENTCOM) is looking to lessons learned from its use of Low-cost Unmanned Combat Attack System (LUCAS) drones by Phoenix-based SpektreWorks, according to CENTCOM head Adm. Brad Cooper. […]

Army

Hegseth Says DoD Open To Reviewing Army’s Planned Cuts To Legacy Helicopter Procurement

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has told lawmakers the Pentagon is open to reviewing the Army’s planned procurement cuts to its legacy manned aviation fleet. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), ranking member […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume