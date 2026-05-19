CNO Details New Ohio SSBN Extension Strategy

The Navy’s top officer Tuesday outlined updates in the service’s strategy to extend the service life of several nuclear-armed Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs) that could result in quicker turnarounds as they look to make up for delays in the new Columbia-class boats. “We were looking at a number between four and five of these PIRAs, as we call them, these Post-Inactivation, Restricted Availabilities. And now the plans changed a bit, and we're going to do one for sure, and…