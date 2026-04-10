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Navy/USMC

U.S. Razorback UUV Launched From French Sub

Rich Abott By
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U.S. Razorback UUV Launched From French Sub
The U.S. and French navies successfully launched an American Razorback underwater drone from a French nuclear submarine in the Atlantic. (Photo: U.S. Navy)

The U.S. and French navies recently demonstrated interoperability by launching a U.S. Razorback Unmanned Undersea Vehicle (UUV) from a French nuclear-powered attack submarine (SSN). In the operation, a French Suffren-class submarine launched the Razorback from its removable dry deck shelter (DDS) in a cooperative event conducted by the French navy and U.S. Navy's Commander, Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Group One (COMUUVGRU ONE). The DDS allows for launch and recovery of UUVs, swimmer delivery vehicles and special operations forces while the boat…

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