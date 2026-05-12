Shipbuilding Plan Reveals Battleship Will be Nuclear Powered and Armed, Pitches Some Foreign Ship Construction

The Navy’s latest 30-year shipbuilding plan released Monday reveals the Trump-class battleship will be nuclear powered and armed, extend to a 15-ship class while also explaining plans to allow foreign shipyard construction of some U.S. Navy ships. “The nuclear-powered Battleship is designed to provide the Fleet with a significant increase in combat power by longer endurance, higher speed, and accommodating advanced weapon systems required for modern warfare. Adding capability at the highest end of the high-low mix, the Battleship’s primary…