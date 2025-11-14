U.S. OKs Potential $3.5 Billion Deal With Germany For Standard Missiles

The State Department said on Nov. 14 it has approved a potential $3.5 billion deal with Germany for the sale of Standard Missile 6 Block I and Standard Missile 2 Block IIICs. Under the new Foreign Military Sale (FMS), Germany would receive up to 173 SM-6 Block I missiles and up to 577 SM-2 Block IIIC missiles, built by RTX [RTX]. “The proposed sale will improve Germany’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing integrated air and missile…