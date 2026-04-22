HASC’s Wittman Sees ‘Challenging’ Push For $350B In Reconciliation Funds, Wants Sustained Defense Increase

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.– Congress’ work to pass $350 billion in reconciliation funds to support the Trump administration’s push for a $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense topline is “going to have its challenges,” a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) told Defense Daily, adding the broader spending boost should be sustained in the coming years. “I want to make sure that we get through that. I want to make sure that members know the importance of getting…