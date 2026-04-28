Slotkin: Pentagon Should Use Anthropic’s Mythos To Spot Cyber Security Gaps

The Pentagon should be using Anthropic's recently announced Mythos artificial intelligence model to spot gaps in cyber security, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said on Tuesda. "I think the thing that has caught the attention of a lot of us is the announcement in the last four weeks by Anthropic and OpenAI of new products," she said during a Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) hearing. "They are testing this new product very differently than a commercial product. They are testing it…