Sign In
Search
Space

Space Force Again Moves To Terminate Next-Generation Missile Warning Polar Satellite Program

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
Space Force Again Moves To Terminate Next-Generation Missile Warning Polar Satellite Program
The infrared sensor for Northrop Grumman's Next Generation OPIR Polar satellite. Photo: Northrop Grumman

The Space Force in its fiscal year 2027 budget request said it plans to terminate a space-based missile warning program covering the Arctic region that it has spent more than $3 billion on in favor of new programs being developed for the same mission but in lower orbits. The two Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (OPIR) Polar space vehicles are being developed by Northrop Grumman [NOC] with plans to launch in September 2028 and September 2030. The Space Force in…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Business/Financial

L3Harris Reports Strong First Quarter Bolstered By ISR, Space And Rocket Motors

Air Force

Five E-7 Wedgetails Under Contract In EMD Phase

Navy/USMC

Official: Marines Plan OPF-L Fielding Call In ‘June Timeframe,’ Wants Anti-Armor OPF-M In FY ‘28

Air Force

APG-85 Fielding May Come 9 Months Early, Estimated Unit Cost Of $8.8 Million

Trending

Firestorm Labs Raises $82 Million To Transition Mobile 3D Printing Tech, Drones Into Production
MDA Director Says NGI On Track To Close Design Phase This Year
CoAspire Unveils Extended Range Affordable Cruise Missile
Marines Tap Sikorsky, Robinson’s Unmanned R66 For Medium Resupply Drone Development Effort
Army Begins Evaluating Bumble Bee Drone Interceptor With Autonomous Kill Capability

Congress Updates

Congress

Munitions Fired Represent Most of $25 Billion Spent By Pentagon on Iran War So Far

Munitions fired in the two-month old “Operation Epic Fury” against Iran represent most of the $25 billion cost the Pentagon has incurred thus far in the conflict, the acting Defense […]

Congress

Slotkin: Pentagon Should Use Anthropic’s Mythos To Spot Cyber Security Gaps

The Pentagon should be using Anthropic‘s recently announced Mythos artificial intelligence model to spot gaps in cyber security, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said on Tuesda. “I think the thing that […]

Air Force

Budd And Shaheen Bill Would Authorize 329 F-15EX Fighters

Two members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), have introduced the Airpower Acceleration Act, which would authorize multi-year procurements of […]

Congress

HASC’s Wittman Sees ‘Challenging’ Push For $350B In Reconciliation Funds, Wants Sustained Defense Increase

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.– Congress’ work to pass $350 billion in reconciliation funds to support the Trump administration’s push for a $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense topline is “going to […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume