Space Force Again Moves To Terminate Next-Generation Missile Warning Polar Satellite Program

The Space Force in its fiscal year 2027 budget request said it plans to terminate a space-based missile warning program covering the Arctic region that it has spent more than $3 billion on in favor of new programs being developed for the same mission but in lower orbits. The two Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (OPIR) Polar space vehicles are being developed by Northrop Grumman [NOC] with plans to launch in September 2028 and September 2030. The Space Force in…