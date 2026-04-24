Two members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), have introduced the Airpower Acceleration Act, which would authorize multi-year procurements of the Lockheed Martin [LMT] F-35 and the Boeing [BA] F-15EX fighters and allow a buy of 329 F-15EXs versus the 129 that the Air Force had planned before this month's release of the fiscal 2027 budget. Sens. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.)--the chairman of SASC's airland panel, Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.), Angus King…
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Budd And Shaheen Bill Would Authorize 329 F-15EX Fighters
Two members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), have introduced the Airpower Acceleration Act, which would authorize multi-year procurements of […]
HASC’s Wittman Sees ‘Challenging’ Push For $350B In Reconciliation Funds, Wants Sustained Defense Increase
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.– Congress’ work to pass $350 billion in reconciliation funds to support the Trump administration’s push for a $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense topline is “going to […]
Army Secretary Says “We Need To Over-Invest in FLRAA To Get It Online As Quickly As Possible”
Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), chairman of the House Appropriations Committee’s defense panel (HAC-D), said on Thursday that the Army’s budget plan beginning in fiscal 2027 has more than $2 billion […]
Pentagon Fiscal 2027 Budget To Address Cannibalization Of Parts For F-35, Legislator Says
The Pentagon’s upcoming fiscal 2027 budget request will help reduce the cannibalization of parts for the F-35 fighter by Lockheed Martin [LMT], the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee’s […]
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