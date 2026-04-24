Budd And Shaheen Bill Would Authorize 329 F-15EX Fighters

Two members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), have introduced the Airpower Acceleration Act, which would authorize multi-year procurements of the Lockheed Martin [LMT] F-35 and the Boeing [BA] F-15EX fighters and allow a buy of 329 F-15EXs versus the 129 that the Air Force had planned before this month's release of the fiscal 2027 budget. Sens. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.)--the chairman of SASC's airland panel, Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.), Angus King…