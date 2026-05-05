Sign In
Search
Intelligence Community

NRO, NGA Create Cybersecurity Framework For Commercial Partners

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
NRO, NGA Create Cybersecurity Framework For Commercial Partners
ICEYE Dwell Fine image of Helsinki, Finland. Photo: ICEYE

AURORA, Colo.—To gain greater trust about the commercial vendors they work with, the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) and National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) have developed a three-tiered cybersecurity framework that allows the agencies to leverage companies differently depending on their respective cyber practices and provisions, an NRO official said on Monday. NRO and NGA developed the framework for commercial satellite imagery and analytics respectively. The framework also enables a hybrid space architecture that consists of government-owned and commercial-owned spacecraft, Pete Muend,…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Intelligence Community

NRO Makes New Commercial Awards To Earth Daily, ICEYE And Pixxel

Army

Army Plans For Long-Range PrSM Inc. 4 Prototype Deals In Late FY ‘26, Move To Production In FY ‘30

Navy/USMC

Shipbuilding Advisor Toti Performing Duties Of Number Two Navy Civilian

Space

Lockheed Martin Joins Seagate Space and Firefly Aerospace to Develop Sea-Based Launch

Trending

Defense Watch: DoD AI Deals, P-8 Upgrade, Drone and Counter-Drone News
Firestorm Labs Raises $82 Million To Transition Mobile 3D Printing Tech, Drones Into Production
MDA Director Says NGI On Track To Close Design Phase This Year
Marines Tap Sikorsky, Robinson’s Unmanned R66 For Medium Resupply Drone Development Effort
Army Begins Evaluating Bumble Bee Drone Interceptor With Autonomous Kill Capability

Congress Updates

Congress

Munitions Fired Represent Most of $25 Billion Spent By Pentagon on Iran War So Far

Munitions fired in the two-month old “Operation Epic Fury” against Iran represent most of the $25 billion cost the Pentagon has incurred thus far in the conflict, the acting Defense […]

Congress

Slotkin: Pentagon Should Use Anthropic’s Mythos To Spot Cyber Security Gaps

The Pentagon should be using Anthropic‘s recently announced Mythos artificial intelligence model to spot gaps in cyber security, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said on Tuesda. “I think the thing that […]

Air Force

Budd And Shaheen Bill Would Authorize 329 F-15EX Fighters

Two members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), have introduced the Airpower Acceleration Act, which would authorize multi-year procurements of […]

Congress

HASC’s Wittman Sees ‘Challenging’ Push For $350B In Reconciliation Funds, Wants Sustained Defense Increase

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.– Congress’ work to pass $350 billion in reconciliation funds to support the Trump administration’s push for a $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense topline is “going to […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume