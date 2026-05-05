NRO, NGA Create Cybersecurity Framework For Commercial Partners

AURORA, Colo.—To gain greater trust about the commercial vendors they work with, the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) and National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) have developed a three-tiered cybersecurity framework that allows the agencies to leverage companies differently depending on their respective cyber practices and provisions, an NRO official said on Monday. NRO and NGA developed the framework for commercial satellite imagery and analytics respectively. The framework also enables a hybrid space architecture that consists of government-owned and commercial-owned spacecraft, Pete Muend,…