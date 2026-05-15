Demand Signal For L3Harris’ Vampire Counter-Drone System Exceeds $1 Billion, Executive Says

An affordable counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) L3Harris Technologies [LHX] began developing five years ago that Ukrainian forces have used since 2022 to fend off Russian drone attacks has a kill rate over 80 percent--a rate that has helped drive demand for the VAMPIRE to $1 billion-plus, a senior company official said last week. VAMPIRE includes sensors to detect and track targets, launch tubes, and BAE Systems’ Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) that costs between $30,000 and $35,000 per shot…