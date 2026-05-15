Demand Signal For L3Harris’ Vampire Counter-Drone System Exceeds $1 Billion, Executive Says

An affordable counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) L3Harris Technologies [LHX] began developing five years ago that Ukrainian forces have used since 2022 to fend off Russian drone attacks has a kill rate over 80 percent--a rate that has helped drive demand for the VAMPIRE to $1 billion-plus, a senior company official said last week. VAMPIRE includes sensors to detect and track targets, launch tubes, and BAE Systems’ Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) that costs between $30,000 and $35,000 per shot…
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CENTCOM Looking To Lessons Learned From Use Of LUCAS Drones
U.S Central Command (CENTCOM) is looking to lessons learned from its use of Low-cost Unmanned Combat Attack System (LUCAS) drones by Phoenix-based SpektreWorks, according to CENTCOM head Adm. Brad Cooper. […]
Hegseth Says DoD Open To Reviewing Army’s Planned Cuts To Legacy Helicopter Procurement
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has told lawmakers the Pentagon is open to reviewing the Army’s planned procurement cuts to its legacy manned aviation fleet. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), ranking member […]
Appropriators Press For Details On Iran War Costs; DoD’s $29B Estimate Doesn’t Include Base Damage
The Pentagon estimates the U.S.’ ongoing conflict with Iran has now cost at least $29 billion, while a lead official noted the updated figure does not factor in damage to […]
Appropriators Offer Skepticism On $350B Defense Reconciliation Plan, ‘Big Risk’ For Key Initiatives
Senate and House Appropriators told Pentagon leadership on Tuesday they’re skeptical of the department’s plan to fund $350 billion of the fiscal year 2027 defense budget through the reconciliation process, […]