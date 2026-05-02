U.S. OKs Over $8.6 Billion In Expedited Arms Sales To Several Middle East Partners

The U.S. on Friday evening approved over $8.6 billion in expedited arms sales to several Middle East partners, to include a $4 billion deal to replenish Qatar’s interceptors for the Patriot air defense system and a $2.5 billion agreement with Kuwait for the Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS). Each of the five new Foreign Military Sales (FMS), which also includes three separate deals totaling more than $2 billion for Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems (APKWS), received an emergency designation from…
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Munitions Fired Represent Most of $25 Billion Spent By Pentagon on Iran War So Far
Munitions fired in the two-month old “Operation Epic Fury” against Iran represent most of the $25 billion cost the Pentagon has incurred thus far in the conflict, the acting Defense […]
Slotkin: Pentagon Should Use Anthropic’s Mythos To Spot Cyber Security Gaps
The Pentagon should be using Anthropic‘s recently announced Mythos artificial intelligence model to spot gaps in cyber security, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said on Tuesda. “I think the thing that […]
Budd And Shaheen Bill Would Authorize 329 F-15EX Fighters
Two members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), have introduced the Airpower Acceleration Act, which would authorize multi-year procurements of […]
HASC’s Wittman Sees ‘Challenging’ Push For $350B In Reconciliation Funds, Wants Sustained Defense Increase
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.– Congress’ work to pass $350 billion in reconciliation funds to support the Trump administration’s push for a $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense topline is “going to […]
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