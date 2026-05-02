U.S. OKs Over $8.6 Billion In Expedited Arms Sales To Several Middle East Partners

The U.S. on Friday evening approved over $8.6 billion in expedited arms sales to several Middle East partners, to include a $4 billion deal to replenish Qatar’s interceptors for the Patriot air defense system and a $2.5 billion agreement with Kuwait for the Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS). Each of the five new Foreign Military Sales (FMS), which also includes three separate deals totaling more than $2 billion for Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems (APKWS), received an emergency designation from…