Marines Tap Sikorsky, Robinson’s Unmanned R66 For Medium Resupply Drone Development Effort

The Marine Corps has selected Sikorsky [LMT] and Robinson Helicopter’s R66 Turbinetruck for the second increment of the Medium Aerial Resupply Vehicle–Expeditionary Logistics (MARV-EL) development program, the companies said on Monday. Sikorsky said it received a $15.5 million deal for the MARV-EL Increment 2 work, with the Turbinestruck featuring its MATRIX autonomy capability integrated onto a modified version of Robinson’s R66 helicopter airframe. “The ability to deliver ammunition, medical supplies and other essential equipment at the point of need –…
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Congress Updates
Budd And Shaheen Bill Would Authorize 329 F-15EX Fighters
Two members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), have introduced the Airpower Acceleration Act, which would authorize multi-year procurements of […]
HASC’s Wittman Sees ‘Challenging’ Push For $350B In Reconciliation Funds, Wants Sustained Defense Increase
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.– Congress’ work to pass $350 billion in reconciliation funds to support the Trump administration’s push for a $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense topline is “going to […]
Army Secretary Says “We Need To Over-Invest in FLRAA To Get It Online As Quickly As Possible”
Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), chairman of the House Appropriations Committee’s defense panel (HAC-D), said on Thursday that the Army’s budget plan beginning in fiscal 2027 has more than $2 billion […]
Pentagon Fiscal 2027 Budget To Address Cannibalization Of Parts For F-35, Legislator Says
The Pentagon’s upcoming fiscal 2027 budget request will help reduce the cannibalization of parts for the F-35 fighter by Lockheed Martin [LMT], the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee’s […]