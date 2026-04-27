Marines Tap Sikorsky, Robinson’s Unmanned R66 For Medium Resupply Drone Development Effort

The Marine Corps has selected Sikorsky [LMT] and Robinson Helicopter’s R66 Turbinetruck for the second increment of the Medium Aerial Resupply Vehicle–Expeditionary Logistics (MARV-EL) development program, the companies said on Monday. Sikorsky said it received a $15.5 million deal for the MARV-EL Increment 2 work, with the Turbinestruck featuring its MATRIX autonomy capability integrated onto a modified version of Robinson’s R66 helicopter airframe. “The ability to deliver ammunition, medical supplies and other essential equipment at the point of need –…