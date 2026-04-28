CoAspire Unveils Extended Range Affordable Cruise Missile

Building on a cruise missile it developed and is already in production for a U.S. government customer, CoAspire last week introduced an extended-range version of the missile that is in development with a government customer and will begin flight-testing shortly, the company said. The 10-foot long, turbojet engine-powered Rapidly Adaptable Affordable Cruise Missile-Extended Range (RAACM-ER) has “roughly twice the range” of RAACM, which is in production, Doug Denneny, founder, owner and CEO of CoAspire, told Defense Daily April 21 at…