CoAspire Unveils Extended Range Affordable Cruise Missile

Building on a cruise missile it developed and is already in production for a U.S. government customer, CoAspire last week introduced an extended-range version of the missile that is in development with a government customer and will begin flight-testing shortly, the company said. The 10-foot long, turbojet engine-powered Rapidly Adaptable Affordable Cruise Missile-Extended Range (RAACM-ER) has “roughly twice the range” of RAACM, which is in production, Doug Denneny, founder, owner and CEO of CoAspire, told Defense Daily April 21 at…
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Congress Updates
Budd And Shaheen Bill Would Authorize 329 F-15EX Fighters
Two members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), have introduced the Airpower Acceleration Act, which would authorize multi-year procurements of […]
HASC’s Wittman Sees ‘Challenging’ Push For $350B In Reconciliation Funds, Wants Sustained Defense Increase
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.– Congress’ work to pass $350 billion in reconciliation funds to support the Trump administration’s push for a $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense topline is “going to […]
Army Secretary Says “We Need To Over-Invest in FLRAA To Get It Online As Quickly As Possible”
Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), chairman of the House Appropriations Committee’s defense panel (HAC-D), said on Thursday that the Army’s budget plan beginning in fiscal 2027 has more than $2 billion […]
Pentagon Fiscal 2027 Budget To Address Cannibalization Of Parts For F-35, Legislator Says
The Pentagon’s upcoming fiscal 2027 budget request will help reduce the cannibalization of parts for the F-35 fighter by Lockheed Martin [LMT], the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee’s […]
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