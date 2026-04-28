Sign In
Search
Air Force

CoAspire Unveils Extended Range Affordable Cruise Missile

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
CoAspire Unveils Extended Range Affordable Cruise Missile
CoAspire's Rapidly Adaptable Affordable Cruise Missile-Extended Range on display at the 2026 Sea-Air-Space expo. Photo: Cal Biesecker

Building on a cruise missile it developed and is already in production for a U.S. government customer, CoAspire last week introduced an extended-range version of the missile that is in development with a government customer and will begin flight-testing shortly, the company said. The 10-foot long, turbojet engine-powered Rapidly Adaptable Affordable Cruise Missile-Extended Range (RAACM-ER) has “roughly twice the range” of RAACM, which is in production, Doug Denneny, founder, owner and CEO of CoAspire, told Defense Daily April 21 at…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Marines Tap Sikorsky, Robinson’s Unmanned R66 For Medium Resupply Drone Development Effort

Navy/USMC

First Columbia Sub By 2028 Is “Heavy Lift” But Navy May Buy More Still

Air Force

USAF Awards Contracts For Rapid Fielding Of Counter-Drone Systems For AFCENT

Navy/USMC

GD Details Plans For ARV’s Pre-Production Phase, Deliveries To Begin By Late ‘28

Trending

Marines Tap Sikorsky, Robinson’s Unmanned R66 For Medium Resupply Drone Development Effort
Army Begins Evaluating Bumble Bee Drone Interceptor With Autonomous Kill Capability
USAF Examining Software, Construction Competition For Sentinel Program
Space Force Budget Includes $1.8 Billion To Modernize Launch at Vandenberg And Cape Canaveral
DoD Details Massive Drone, Industrial Base Investment In FY ‘27, Explains Reconciliation Outlook

Congress Updates

Air Force

Budd And Shaheen Bill Would Authorize 329 F-15EX Fighters

Two members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), have introduced the Airpower Acceleration Act, which would authorize multi-year procurements of […]

Congress

HASC’s Wittman Sees ‘Challenging’ Push For $350B In Reconciliation Funds, Wants Sustained Defense Increase

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.– Congress’ work to pass $350 billion in reconciliation funds to support the Trump administration’s push for a $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense topline is “going to […]

Army

Army Secretary Says “We Need To Over-Invest in FLRAA To Get It Online As Quickly As Possible”

Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), chairman of the House Appropriations Committee’s defense panel (HAC-D), said on Thursday that the Army’s budget plan beginning in fiscal 2027 has more than $2 billion […]

Congress

Pentagon Fiscal 2027 Budget To Address Cannibalization Of Parts For F-35, Legislator Says

The Pentagon’s upcoming fiscal 2027 budget request will help reduce the cannibalization of parts for the F-35 fighter by Lockheed Martin [LMT], the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee’s […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume