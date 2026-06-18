Sign In
Search
Congress

SASC Cites Concern With Army’s sUAS Approach, Seeks Info On Plans To Scale Fielding

Matthew Beinart By
SHARE:
SASC Cites Concern With Army’s sUAS Approach, Seeks Info On Plans To Scale Fielding
Red Cat's Black Widow sUAS. Photo: Red Cat.

Senate defense authorizers are seeking more info from the Army on its plans for scaling and deploying small drone capabilities citing concern with the service’s current “fragmented and insufficient” approach. A measure included in the Senate Armed Services Committee’s (SASC) version of the fiscal 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) directs the Army to brief Congress on its procurement and production plans for small UAS, to include how its pursuing offerings from “non-traditional defense partners.”  “The committee is concerned that…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Budget

SASC Bill Would Raise Amphib Requirement To 33 Ships

Air Force

Air Force Examining Long-Term Buy Of 130 New Weapons Pylons For B-52Hs

Business/Financial

Energy Fuels Gets DoD Investment To Expand Into Expand Rare Earth Supply Chains

Army

Army Plans To Initiate ISV-Heavy Competition Later This Year, Official Says

Trending

Trump Leverages Defense Production Act To Boost Munitions Collaboration Within Industry
Space Force Looking Into Architecture For Epoch 3 And Epoch 4
More Than 20 Companies In The Running For CCA, Increment 2, Air Force Says
Proposed Elimination of SDA And Space RCO Faces Opposition
Defense Watch: FORGE, Cloud Contract, Another Super Hornet Lost, AFC/TRADOC Merger Name, TOC-L Protest

Congress Updates

Congress

SASC Cites Concern With Army’s sUAS Approach, Seeks Info On Plans To Scale Fielding

Senate defense authorizers are seeking more info from the Army on its plans for scaling and deploying small drone capabilities citing concern with the service’s current “fragmented and insufficient” approach. […]

Navy/USMC

SASC Bill Would Raise Amphib Requirement To 33 Ships

The Senate Armed Services Committee’s (SASC) fiscal year 2027 defense policy bill adds new provisions that would raise the Navy and Marine Corps’ minimum requirement for amphibious warships and extend […]

Army

Army Plans To Initiate ISV-Heavy Competition Later This Year, Official Says

The Army is planning to initiate its competition to build the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV)-Heavy in the fourth quarter of this year, a senior acquisition official has said.  Jesse Tolleson, […]

Navy/USMC

Senate Authorization Bill Restricts Building Navy Warships Overseas With Limited Exception For Auxiliaries

The Senate Armed Services Committee’s (SASC) version of the FY 2027 defense policy bill looks to cut the ability for the Trump administration to buy foreign-made warships, but still allow […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume