SASC Cites Concern With Army’s sUAS Approach, Seeks Info On Plans To Scale Fielding

Senate defense authorizers are seeking more info from the Army on its plans for scaling and deploying small drone capabilities citing concern with the service’s current “fragmented and insufficient” approach. A measure included in the Senate Armed Services Committee’s (SASC) version of the fiscal 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) directs the Army to brief Congress on its procurement and production plans for small UAS, to include how its pursuing offerings from “non-traditional defense partners.” “The committee is concerned that…