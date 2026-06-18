Senate defense authorizers are seeking more info from the Army on its plans for scaling and deploying small drone capabilities citing concern with the service’s current “fragmented and insufficient” approach. A measure included in the Senate Armed Services Committee’s (SASC) version of the fiscal 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) directs the Army to brief Congress on its procurement and production plans for small UAS, to include how its pursuing offerings from “non-traditional defense partners.” “The committee is concerned that…
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SASC Cites Concern With Army’s sUAS Approach, Seeks Info On Plans To Scale Fielding
Senate defense authorizers are seeking more info from the Army on its plans for scaling and deploying small drone capabilities citing concern with the service’s current “fragmented and insufficient” approach. […]
SASC Bill Would Raise Amphib Requirement To 33 Ships
The Senate Armed Services Committee’s (SASC) fiscal year 2027 defense policy bill adds new provisions that would raise the Navy and Marine Corps’ minimum requirement for amphibious warships and extend […]
Army Plans To Initiate ISV-Heavy Competition Later This Year, Official Says
The Army is planning to initiate its competition to build the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV)-Heavy in the fourth quarter of this year, a senior acquisition official has said. Jesse Tolleson, […]
Senate Authorization Bill Restricts Building Navy Warships Overseas With Limited Exception For Auxiliaries
The Senate Armed Services Committee’s (SASC) version of the FY 2027 defense policy bill looks to cut the ability for the Trump administration to buy foreign-made warships, but still allow […]
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