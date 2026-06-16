Trump Leverages Defense Production Act To Boost Munitions Collaboration Within Industry

President Donald Trump on Monday invoked a decades old law that gives the federal government emergency authorities to control domestic industries, in this case enabling the defense industrial base around munitions to collaborate in ways that might otherwise be deemed anti-competitive. The use of the Defense Production Act (DPA) to launch new voluntary agreements with industry has been nine months in the making and is meant to allow the Defense Department to work with industry to sort out challenges it…
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Pentagon May Make ‘Tradeoffs’ For Low-Cost Autonomous Tech Without Reconciliation Funds, CTO Says
The Pentagon’s chief technology officer has said the department may need to make “tradeoffs” on certain capability priorities if Congress doesn’t pass a reconciliation with $350 billion in requested defense […]
SASC’s FY ‘27 NDAA Sticks With Army’s Plan For Legacy Aviation Procurement Cuts
The Senate Armed Services Committee’s (SASC) version of the next defense policy sticks to the Army’s proposed plan to cut procurement of its legacy aviation fleet, and does not authorize […]
SASC Approves $1.14 Trillion FY ‘27 NDAA With ‘Right to Repair’ Reform, Stock Buyback Restriction
The Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) has approved its $1.14 trillion version of the next defense policy bill, adopting “right to repair” reform to provide the military services’ greater ability […]
House Appropriators Unveil $1.07 Trillion FY ‘27 Defense Bill, Restore Funds For E-7, Army Aviation
House appropriators on Wednesday released their $1.07 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense spending bill, with the legislation reversing Army aviation cuts, restoring funding for the Air Force’s E-7 Wedgetail program […]
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