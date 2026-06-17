Senate Authorization Bill Restricts Building Navy Warships Overseas With Limited Exception For Auxiliaries

The Senate Armed Services Committee’s (SASC) version of the FY 2027 defense policy bill looks to cut the ability for the Trump administration to buy foreign-made warships, but still allow some limited overseas auxiliary ship procurement. Notably, SASC’s mark of the bill removes the presidential waiver authority from Title 10 that otherwise allows the president to buy foreign warships to use in the U.S. armed forces “when the president determines that it is in the national security interest of the…