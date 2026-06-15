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More Than 20 Companies In The Running For CCA, Increment 2, Air Force Says

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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More Than 20 Companies In The Running For CCA, Increment 2, Air Force Says
Pictured is a U.S. Air Force photo of an Anduril Industries YFQ-44A flying over Edwards AFB, Calif. Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. during a test by Air Combat Command's Experimental Operations Unit.

While the Air Force said in February that it had picked nine companies initially for Increment 2 of the Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program, more than 20 remain eligible for awards, as the service plans a down select before October between the General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. YFQ-42A Dark Merlin and the Anduril Industries YFQ-44A Fury for CCA Increment 1. "The Air Force remains on track to make its final competitive production decision for CCA Increment 1 in fiscal year…

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