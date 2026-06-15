More Than 20 Companies In The Running For CCA, Increment 2, Air Force Says

While the Air Force said in February that it had picked nine companies initially for Increment 2 of the Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program, more than 20 remain eligible for awards, as the service plans a down select before October between the General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. YFQ-42A Dark Merlin and the Anduril Industries YFQ-44A Fury for CCA Increment 1. "The Air Force remains on track to make its final competitive production decision for CCA Increment 1 in fiscal year…
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Congress Updates
SASC’s FY ‘27 NDAA Sticks With Army’s Plan For Legacy Aviation Procurement Cuts
The Senate Armed Services Committee’s (SASC) version of the next defense policy sticks to the Army’s proposed plan to cut procurement of its legacy aviation fleet, and does not authorize […]
SASC Approves $1.14 Trillion FY ‘27 NDAA With ‘Right to Repair’ Reform, Stock Buyback Restriction
The Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) has approved its $1.14 trillion version of the next defense policy bill, adopting “right to repair” reform to provide the military services’ greater ability […]
House Appropriators Unveil $1.07 Trillion FY ‘27 Defense Bill, Restore Funds For E-7, Army Aviation
House appropriators on Wednesday released their $1.07 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense spending bill, with the legislation reversing Army aviation cuts, restoring funding for the Air Force’s E-7 Wedgetail program […]
MOSA Implementation By Pentagon Lagging, GAO Official Says
While the Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) has been a requirement for major defense acquisition programs since January 2019 and other Defense Department acquisitions since January 2021, few programs are […]
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