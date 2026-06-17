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Army Plans To Initiate ISV-Heavy Competition Later This Year, Official Says

Matthew Beinart By
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Army Plans To Initiate ISV-Heavy Competition Later This Year, Official Says
U.S. Soldiers from 10th Mountain Division operate the Next Generation Tactical Vehicle-Hybrid (NGTV-H) prototype during exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany. (U.S. Photo by Spc. Jennifer Posy)

The Army is planning to initiate its competition to build the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV)-Heavy in the fourth quarter of this year, a senior acquisition official has said.  Jesse Tolleson, principal deputy assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology, told lawmakers the ISV-Heavy is a “certainly a top priority,” with the service looking to accelerate the effort. “I think one of the things that's allowing us to accelerate is the fact that we have established [portfolio acquisition…

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