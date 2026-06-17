Army Plans To Initiate ISV-Heavy Competition Later This Year, Official Says

The Army is planning to initiate its competition to build the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV)-Heavy in the fourth quarter of this year, a senior acquisition official has said. Jesse Tolleson, principal deputy assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology, told lawmakers the ISV-Heavy is a “certainly a top priority,” with the service looking to accelerate the effort. “I think one of the things that's allowing us to accelerate is the fact that we have established [portfolio acquisition…