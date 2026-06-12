Proposed Elimination of SDA And Space RCO Faces Opposition

Congressional defense authorizers' proposal to nix the 2019-established Space Development Agency (SDA) and the 2018-created Space Rapid Capabilities Office (Space RCO) may backfire, according to analysts. SDA and Space RCO have together employed between 400 and 500 people, and staffers are unsure what will become of their positions. The House Armed Services Committee (HASC), in its version of the fiscal 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), said Space Force's new Portfolio Acquisition Executives (PAEs) will take on SDA and Space…
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SASC Approves $1.14 Trillion FY ‘27 NDAA With ‘Right to Repair’ Reform, Stock Buyback Restriction
The Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) has approved its $1.14 trillion version of the next defense policy bill, adopting “right to repair” reform to provide the military services’ greater ability […]
House Appropriators Unveil $1.07 Trillion FY ‘27 Defense Bill, Restore Funds For E-7, Army Aviation
House appropriators on Wednesday released their $1.07 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense spending bill, with the legislation reversing Army aviation cuts, restoring funding for the Air Force’s E-7 Wedgetail program […]
MOSA Implementation By Pentagon Lagging, GAO Official Says
While the Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) has been a requirement for major defense acquisition programs since January 2019 and other Defense Department acquisitions since January 2021, few programs are […]
HASC Wants Info On Army’s Plans To Pursue Autonomous Aerial Delivery, Surface Vessels For Logistics
The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) added several measures to its version of the next defense policy bill seeking more details from the Army on efforts to develop future logistics […]
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