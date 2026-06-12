Proposed Elimination of SDA And Space RCO Faces Opposition

Congressional defense authorizers' proposal to nix the 2019-established Space Development Agency (SDA) and the 2018-created Space Rapid Capabilities Office (Space RCO) may backfire, according to analysts. SDA and Space RCO have together employed between 400 and 500 people, and staffers are unsure what will become of their positions. The House Armed Services Committee (HASC), in its version of the fiscal 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), said Space Force's new Portfolio Acquisition Executives (PAEs) will take on SDA and Space…