Sign In
Search
Space

Proposed Elimination of SDA And Space RCO Faces Opposition

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
SHARE:
Proposed Elimination of SDA And Space RCO Faces Opposition
3D render of planet Earth viewed from space, with night lights in Europe and sun rising over Asia. Blue hue treatment. Elements from NASA (https://eoimages.gsfc.nasa.gov/images/imagerecords/57000/57752/land_shallow_topo_2048.jpg)

Congressional defense authorizers' proposal to nix the 2019-established Space Development Agency (SDA) and the 2018-created Space Rapid Capabilities Office (Space RCO) may backfire, according to analysts. SDA and Space RCO have together employed between 400 and 500 people, and staffers are unsure what will become of their positions. The House Armed Services Committee (HASC), in its version of the fiscal 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), said Space Force's new Portfolio Acquisition Executives (PAEs) will take on SDA and Space…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Nuclear Modernization

BWXT, ATI Extend Naval Nuclear Propulsion Supply Agreement Through 2030

Homeland Security

CBP Awards Anduril $363 Million For Extended Range Surveillance Towers

Congress

SASC Approves $1.14 Trillion FY ‘27 NDAA With ‘Right to Repair’ Reform, Stock Buyback Restriction

Air Force

SASC Wants Boost In Air Force MQ-9 Numbers

Trending

USAF Looks To Start Building Family Of Affordable Mass Missiles In September
HASC’s Final FY ‘27 NDAA Expands Systems Eligible For Multi-Years, Includes LTAMDS, IBCS, ARRW
Air Force Eyes Mass Production of FAMM-P While Also Pursuing FAMM-L
State Department Okays $2 Billion Sale Of Anduril C-UAS Systems; JASSM-ER For Denmark
SpaceX Gets Nearly $4.2 Billion Nod From Space Force For Initial SB-AMTI

Congress Updates

Congress

SASC Approves $1.14 Trillion FY ‘27 NDAA With ‘Right to Repair’ Reform, Stock Buyback Restriction

The Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) has approved its $1.14 trillion version of the next defense policy bill, adopting “right to repair” reform to provide the military services’ greater ability […]

Congress

House Appropriators Unveil $1.07 Trillion FY ‘27 Defense Bill, Restore Funds For E-7, Army Aviation

House appropriators on Wednesday released their $1.07 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense spending bill, with the legislation reversing Army aviation cuts, restoring funding for the Air Force’s E-7 Wedgetail program […]

Congress

MOSA Implementation By Pentagon Lagging, GAO Official Says

While the Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) has been a requirement for major defense acquisition programs since January 2019 and other Defense Department acquisitions since January 2021, few programs are […]

Congress

HASC Wants Info On Army’s Plans To Pursue Autonomous Aerial Delivery, Surface Vessels For Logistics

The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) added several measures to its version of the next defense policy bill seeking more details from the Army on efforts to develop future logistics […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume