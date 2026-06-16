Space Force Looking Into Architecture For Epoch 3 And Epoch 4

U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC) wants companies to provide insights on the future Epoch 3 and Epoch 4 constellations of the service's coming Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) resilient missile warning and tracking system. "SSC requests industry feedback on a resilient missile warning and tracking (MWT) Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) layer Epochs 3 & 4 (E3&4) production feasibility that will support MWT Full Warfighting Capabilities," according to a Tuesday business notice from SSC's program executive office for space sensing…