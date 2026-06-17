General Atomics And Anduril Continue Into CCA EMD; Shield AI, Collins, And Anduril Picked For Mission Autonomy

The Air Force has chosen both the FQ-42A by General Atomics-Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) and the FQ-44A by Anduril Industries to continue into engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) of the Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA), while the service picked Shield AI, RTX's [RTX] Collins Aerospace, and Anduril for an initial stab at mission autonomy in EMD. In April 2024, the Air Force chose GA-ASI and Anduril for the technology maturation and risk reduction (TMRR) phase of CCA out of a field…