SASC Wants Boost In Air Force MQ-9 Numbers

The Senate Armed Services Committee's (SASC) wants the Air Force to boost its number of MQ-9 drones by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) through production or other means, according to a draft of the SASC's version of a fiscal 2027 defense authorization bill. The SASC draft bill would direct Air Force Secretary Troy Meink "to limit divestment and to submit a report and briefing on the MQ-9 aircraft, while directing the MQ-9 to increase inventory by 2028," the committee…
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Congress Updates
House Appropriators Unveil $1.07 Trillion FY ‘27 Defense Bill, Restore Funds For E-7, Army Aviation
House appropriators on Wednesday released their $1.07 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense spending bill, with the legislation reversing Army aviation cuts, restoring funding for the Air Force’s E-7 Wedgetail program […]
MOSA Implementation By Pentagon Lagging, GAO Official Says
While the Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) has been a requirement for major defense acquisition programs since January 2019 and other Defense Department acquisitions since January 2021, few programs are […]
HASC Wants Info On Army’s Plans To Pursue Autonomous Aerial Delivery, Surface Vessels For Logistics
The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) added several measures to its version of the next defense policy bill seeking more details from the Army on efforts to develop future logistics […]
McConnell: “Safe To Conclude There Will Not Be A Third Reconciliation Bill”
Two top GOP senators on the Senate Appropriations Committee are opposing a third reconciliation bill. The Trump administration’s total $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense request is split between $1.15 […]