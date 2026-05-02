2028 Pegged As Delivery Date for VC-25B; USAF Says Former Qatari “Bridge” Aircraft Will Roll Out This Summer

The U.S. Air Force is pegging delivery of the first Boeing [BA] VC-25B presidential aircraft in 2028, and a heavily modified 747-8i that formerly carried the emir of Qatar will roll out this summer as an Air Force One bridge aircraft. The “VC-25B Bridge aircraft has officially completed modification and flight testing and is being painted,” the Air Force said last Friday. “The aircraft is on schedule to roll out in a new red, white and blue livery this summer.”…