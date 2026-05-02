2028 Pegged As Delivery Date for VC-25B; USAF Says Former Qatari “Bridge” Aircraft Will Roll Out This Summer

The U.S. Air Force is pegging delivery of the first Boeing [BA] VC-25B presidential aircraft in 2028, and a heavily modified 747-8i that formerly carried the emir of Qatar will roll out this summer as an Air Force One bridge aircraft. The “VC-25B Bridge aircraft has officially completed modification and flight testing and is being painted,” the Air Force said last Friday. “The aircraft is on schedule to roll out in a new red, white and blue livery this summer.”…
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Munitions Fired Represent Most of $25 Billion Spent By Pentagon on Iran War So Far
Munitions fired in the two-month old “Operation Epic Fury” against Iran represent most of the $25 billion cost the Pentagon has incurred thus far in the conflict, the acting Defense […]
Slotkin: Pentagon Should Use Anthropic’s Mythos To Spot Cyber Security Gaps
The Pentagon should be using Anthropic‘s recently announced Mythos artificial intelligence model to spot gaps in cyber security, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said on Tuesda. “I think the thing that […]
Budd And Shaheen Bill Would Authorize 329 F-15EX Fighters
Two members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), have introduced the Airpower Acceleration Act, which would authorize multi-year procurements of […]
HASC’s Wittman Sees ‘Challenging’ Push For $350B In Reconciliation Funds, Wants Sustained Defense Increase
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.– Congress’ work to pass $350 billion in reconciliation funds to support the Trump administration’s push for a $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense topline is “going to […]
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