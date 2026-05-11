USAF To Meet With Companies On Support Equipment For B-52 CERP

As the U.S. Air Force prepares to modify two B-52H bombers later this year for the Commercial Engine Replacement Program (CERP), the bomber directorate's contracting office at Tinker AFB, Okla., is to meet with contractors interested in supplying support equipment for the installation of the new Rolls-Royce F130 engines. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Air Force is holding industry days at Rose State College in Midwest City, Okla., to discuss A and B kit production and Integrated Change Set (ISC)…