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Space Force Soliciting Industry Prototypes For $783 Million Program To Upgrade Ground-Based Radars

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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Space Force Soliciting Industry Prototypes For $783 Million Program To Upgrade Ground-Based Radars
Pictured is a Department of the Air Force file photo of the AN/FPS-85 radar at Eglin AFB, Fla.

The Space Force's fiscal 2027 future years defense plan includes $783 million to upgrade eight ground-based radars in collaboration with the Missile Defense Agency, including nearly $129 million in fiscal 2027. On Thursday, the Space Force released a request for prototype proposal for the Ground-Based Radar Digitization (GBRD) program. The eight radars include five AN/FPS-132 Upgraded Early Warning Radars (UEWRs) by RTX's [RTX] Raytheon, the AN/FPQ-16 Perimeter Acquisition Radar Attack Characterization System (PARCS), originally built in the 1970s by General…

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