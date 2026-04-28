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Missile Defense

MDA Director Says NGI On Track To Close Design Phase This Year

Rich Abott By
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MDA Director Says NGI On Track To Close Design Phase This Year
Concept image of Lockheed Martin version of Next Generation Interceptors (NGI) in flight. (Artist rendering: Lockheed Martin)

The director of the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) on Monday told senators the Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) program is on track to complete the design phase by the end of the year after delays stemming from an early downselect. “We are continuing to drive that program forward. [By] the end of this year we are on track for the All-Up Round full system Critical Design Review (CDR), to close the design phase of the next-gen interceptor program and to completely…

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