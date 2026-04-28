MDA Director Says NGI On Track To Close Design Phase This Year

The director of the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) on Monday told senators the Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) program is on track to complete the design phase by the end of the year after delays stemming from an early downselect. “We are continuing to drive that program forward. [By] the end of this year we are on track for the All-Up Round full system Critical Design Review (CDR), to close the design phase of the next-gen interceptor program and to completely…