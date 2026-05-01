Textron Nabs DIU Award For Small USVs In Support Navy Experiment

Textron’s [TXT] Textron Systems segment last Thursday said it received a contract from the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to deliver multiple TSUNAMI unmanned surface vessels (USVs) in support of a Navy Fleet Experimentation (FLEX) exercise in Key West, Fla. In addition to the FLEX exercise, the small, autonomous USVs will provide three months of operations with U.S. Southern Command and the Navy’s Fourth Fleet, the company said. For the exercise, the TSUNAMI’s will demonstrate cooperative surveillance and targeting with the…