Textron Nabs DIU Award For Small USVs In Support Navy Experiment

Textron’s [TXT] Textron Systems segment last Thursday said it received a contract from the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to deliver multiple TSUNAMI unmanned surface vessels (USVs) in support of a Navy Fleet Experimentation (FLEX) exercise in Key West, Fla. In addition to the FLEX exercise, the small, autonomous USVs will provide three months of operations with U.S. Southern Command and the Navy’s Fourth Fleet, the company said. For the exercise, the TSUNAMI’s will demonstrate cooperative surveillance and targeting with the…
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Munitions Fired Represent Most of $25 Billion Spent By Pentagon on Iran War So Far
Munitions fired in the two-month old “Operation Epic Fury” against Iran represent most of the $25 billion cost the Pentagon has incurred thus far in the conflict, the acting Defense […]
Slotkin: Pentagon Should Use Anthropic’s Mythos To Spot Cyber Security Gaps
The Pentagon should be using Anthropic‘s recently announced Mythos artificial intelligence model to spot gaps in cyber security, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said on Tuesda. “I think the thing that […]
Budd And Shaheen Bill Would Authorize 329 F-15EX Fighters
Two members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), have introduced the Airpower Acceleration Act, which would authorize multi-year procurements of […]
HASC’s Wittman Sees ‘Challenging’ Push For $350B In Reconciliation Funds, Wants Sustained Defense Increase
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.– Congress’ work to pass $350 billion in reconciliation funds to support the Trump administration’s push for a $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense topline is “going to […]
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