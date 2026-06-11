SASC Approves $1.14 Trillion FY ‘27 NDAA With ‘Right to Repair’ Reform, Stock Buyback Restriction

The Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) has approved its $1.14 trillion version of the next defense policy bill, adopting “right to repair” reform to provide the military services’ greater ability to fix their own equipment and a measure that could place restrictions on defense firms’ share buybacks. SASC voted 18-9 on Wednesday to send its fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to the full Senate for consideration, with the bill also granting multi-year procurement authority for a wider…