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SASC Approves $1.14 Trillion FY ‘27 NDAA With ‘Right to Repair’ Reform, Stock Buyback Restriction

Matthew Beinart By
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SASC Approves $1.14 Trillion FY ‘27 NDAA With ‘Right to Repair’ Reform, Stock Buyback Restriction
U.S. Senator Roger Wicker speaks during a Senate Armed Services Committee posture hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., March 16, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Wright)

The Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) has approved its $1.14 trillion version of the next defense policy bill, adopting “right to repair” reform to provide the military services’ greater ability to fix their own equipment and a measure that could place restrictions on defense firms’ share buybacks. SASC voted 18-9 on Wednesday to send its fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to the full Senate for consideration, with the bill also granting multi-year procurement authority for a wider…

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SASC Approves $1.14 Trillion FY ‘27 NDAA With ‘Right to Repair’ Reform, Stock Buyback Restriction

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