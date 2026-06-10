Hybrid-EV Truck Developer Harbinger Unveils Unmanned Platform For Military; In-Q-Tel Invests

Hybrid and electric vehicle developer and manufacturer Harbinger on Wednesday said it has stood up a defense business and introduced a new commercial-based unmanned platform for military applications. Harbinger also said that In-Q-Tel has made a strategic investment in the company, which will support its expansion into government and defense markets. “Harbinger’s combination of proven commercial vehicle technology and U.S.-based manufacturing aligns with the U.S. government’s effort to leverage cost-effective commercial innovation for military use and makes it a strong…