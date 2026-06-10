Hybrid-EV Truck Developer Harbinger Unveils Unmanned Platform For Military; In-Q-Tel Invests

Hybrid and electric vehicle developer and manufacturer Harbinger on Wednesday said it has stood up a defense business and introduced a new commercial-based unmanned platform for military applications. Harbinger also said that In-Q-Tel has made a strategic investment in the company, which will support its expansion into government and defense markets. “Harbinger’s combination of proven commercial vehicle technology and U.S.-based manufacturing aligns with the U.S. government’s effort to leverage cost-effective commercial innovation for military use and makes it a strong…
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Congress Updates
HASC Wants Info On Army’s Plans To Pursue Autonomous Aerial Delivery, Surface Vessels For Logistics
The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) added several measures to its version of the next defense policy bill seeking more details from the Army on efforts to develop future logistics […]
McConnell: “Safe To Conclude There Will Not Be A Third Reconciliation Bill”
Two top GOP senators on the Senate Appropriations Committee are opposing a third reconciliation bill. The Trump administration’s total $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense request is split between $1.15 […]
HASC’s Final FY ‘27 NDAA Expands Systems Eligible For Multi-Years, Includes LTAMDS, IBCS, ARRW
House defense authorizers added a measure to their version of the next defense policy bill that would expand the list of weapons platforms eligible for multi-year contracts, to include the […]
HASC Bill Would Allow Air Force To Buy More Than 267 F-15EXs
The House Armed Services Committee’s (HASC) fiscal 2027 defense authorization bill would allow the Air Force to buy more than 267 F-15EX fighters by Boeing [BA] and would extend the […]
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