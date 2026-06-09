MacGyver, Squishy Tech, YGGY Aviation Among Invitees For DARPA Lift Challenge

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) on Monday announced invitations to 72 teams to demonstrate innovative drone designs capable of carrying at least four times their weight. The list of invitees for the Lift Challenge this August includes inventors, startups, aerospace companies and universities. Driftless Robotics, EasyBreezy Heavy Lift, Kansas City Space Pirates, MacGyver, Squishy Tech, Stoner Aero and YGGY Aviation will be competing with Avalon Aero, Avidrone Inc., two Burl Aerospace teams, teams from Penn State Univ., the…
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Congress Updates
HASC’s Final FY ‘27 NDAA Expands Systems Eligible For Multi-Years, Includes LTAMDS, IBCS, ARRW
House defense authorizers added a measure to their version of the next defense policy bill that would expand the list of weapons platforms eligible for multi-year contracts, to include the […]
HASC Bill Would Allow Air Force To Buy More Than 267 F-15EXs
The House Armed Services Committee’s (HASC) fiscal 2027 defense authorization bill would allow the Air Force to buy more than 267 F-15EX fighters by Boeing [BA] and would extend the […]
Defense Bill Tries To Block Foreign Shipbuilding, Adds $1 Billion For Second DDG
The final version of the House Armed Services Committee’s (HASC) fiscal year 2027 defense authorization bill included two amendments pushed by Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) that restrict procuring Navy warships […]
Replacement Munitions May Not Be One-for-One; May Include New Weapons Chemistries, Wittman Says
As the Pentagon looks to refill inventories of weapons used in Iran and elsewhere, replacements may not be one for one but instead mark a new portfolio mix, according to […]
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