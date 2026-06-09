MacGyver, Squishy Tech, YGGY Aviation Among Invitees For DARPA Lift Challenge

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) on Monday announced invitations to 72 teams to demonstrate innovative drone designs capable of carrying at least four times their weight. The list of invitees for the Lift Challenge this August includes inventors, startups, aerospace companies and universities. Driftless Robotics, EasyBreezy Heavy Lift, Kansas City Space Pirates, MacGyver, Squishy Tech, Stoner Aero and YGGY Aviation will be competing with Avalon Aero, Avidrone Inc., two Burl Aerospace teams, teams from Penn State Univ., the…